Former Justice Minister and former High Court Judge Herbert Volney had passed away. His former People's Partnership Cabinet colleague, Dr Roodal Moonilal thanked Mr Volney for his service to this country in the Judiciary, in the Parliament and in Cabinet. But another former Cabinet colleague, Devant Maharaj, says that Mr Volney's dismissal from the Cabinet over the Section 34 fiasco "appeared to have had a serious mental and emotional impact upon him". Our Political Editor Juhel Browne reports.

