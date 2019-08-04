She is injured but glad to be alive and harbouring no hard feelings against the person who partially ran her over as well as those who did not stop to render aid after she collapsed on the roadway in San Juan on Saturday with an epileptic fit.

We went to the home of Simone Ferreira who was discharged from hospital after being treated for injuries to her head and hand.

You will recall that yesterday she was seen walking along the roadway before she collapsed and was nearly run over by black Mitsubushi car.

Today, Ferreira and her mother spoke with TV6 telling us that there was initially no recollection of the incident.

An MRI revealed that Ferreira, who suffers from epileptic seizures since childhood, has no broken bones but she had to receive stitches on her hand and she's said to be in a lot of pain. Although there were drivers who didn't stop to lend assistance, the thirty-five year old woman is more focused on those who did.