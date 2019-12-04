Nearly 30 forestry workers in Barrackpore have not been paid for five fortnights. Today they downed tools demanding the Ministry of Agriculture release their money. They say day to day living has become difficult, as they cannot pay bills or feed their families. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has this story.

Unipet Owes Paria 100M

Acting Minister of Energy Colm Imbert hopes to resolve the impasse between Paria Fuel and UNIPET soon. Speaking in the Senate, Imbert revealed UNIPET once owed Paria as much as 170 million dollars...

HDC Workers Calling Out Management

About 100 daily paid protesters marched outside the HDC's South Quay head office calling on management to wake up and stop ignoring the needs of over 1000 HDC workers for the past six years.

Courts T20

As, a strong all-round performance by West Indies star Haley Mathews, guided Trident Sports Phoenix to an 8 wicket win over Udecott North Starblazers on opening night of the Courts T20 tournament...

Girls Intercol Finals

The southzone celebration isn't done yet... Pleasentville Secondary took the Girls Intercol title with a 3-1 win over Signal Hill Secondary. 