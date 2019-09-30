The Used Car Dealers Association is raising concerns over a seemingly new system that's been causing delays in the licensing process. Nneka Parsanlal spoke to the Association's Executive and has this story.

Huge Cracks Appear In Caroni

With some communities in Caroni still recovering from the flooding experienced last week, residents of New Street are hoping to avoid another major cleanup in the near future.

Chaos in Civil Court

Reported chaos in the civil court on Monday as litigants, lawyers and even the judge claim they were not informed their matters are no longer with Justice Carol Gobin, reassigned to the still to be opened Tobago Family Court.