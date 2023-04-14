Lets bring it back home to the community. Where chasing the dream of becoming a pro footballer is a goal held by many. And 20 year old Police FC player Justin Modeste has charted his path as he has accepted a football scholarship in the US. However, the athlete has hit a financial stumbling block, but as an attacking midfielder he has learnt to take on his challenges head on.

