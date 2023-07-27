A dream of a lifetime, where former players of the Trinidad and Tobago National football team, gave back to the younger generation of football stars to come. This as Tobago International Football star Kennya Yaya Cordner held a one day football clinic in Tobago, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
FOOTBALL CLINIC
Elizabeth Williams
