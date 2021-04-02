Food Vendor Killed During Robbery

Bullets issued to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service were recovered at the scene of a murder in Petit Bourg on Thursday night after a man was shot dead in his business place.

We have more in this report from Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh.

