As the Agriculture Minister is encouraging everyone to grow produce in their homes, he also says Food security is as important as National Security. Meanwhile, the Communications Minister says consumers have the power of choice as they face rising food prices inclusive of the increase in the price of wholesale wheat flour. Juhel Browne reports.
Food Security As Important As National Security
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As the Agriculture Minister is encouraging everyone to grow produce in their homes, he also …
The Agriculture Minister says if you do not have a front or a back yard then plant produce l…
Most political parties are gearing up for local government elections and waiting for the ele…
Tragedy has befallen a family in Gasparillo, a house fire which resulted in the death of a f…
A day after announcing that justice Dennis Morrison has resigned as chairman of the commissi…
The Police Complaints Authority is reporting a record number of complaints against police of…