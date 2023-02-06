Good news for consumers - food prices should begin to decrease from April. This according to the Supermarkets Association, which is calling on members of the public to understand that supermarkets set their prices based on the cost of goods from suppliers. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Rynessa Cutting
