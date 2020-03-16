One woman has opened her local restaurant to provide food to children who are at home, and would have depended on the school feeding program during the school term. Josanne Boodasingh, Manager of Good Eats, spoke with TV6.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bars Respond to PM

Bars Respond to PM

The appeal by the Prime Minister to bars and restaurants to close their doors as much as possible for the span of two weeks, is met with mostly positive but yet mixed reviews.

PAHO Gives Businesses Advice

PAHO Gives Businesses Advice

One Epidemiologist attached to the Pan American Health Organization, addressing members of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce clears up many misconceptions about the novel coronavirus.