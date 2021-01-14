Food Crisis Looming

One food distributor forewarns of an almost 35 percent hike in the price of foods in the next three months if there is no intervention in Forex matters and an overhauling of food production in T&T.
Twenty-one families received keys to their brand-new starter-homes in San Fernando and environs, on Wednesday night.
We're being warned again that the cost of manufacturing is going up. The latest organisation to sound the alarm is the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers which is linking it to a decision TT dollars. CRBC fears this could lead to a shortage of goods and is calling on the government to intervene.
The Moriah Station remains open, A Nigerian national detained for attention to ship cocaine to India and Thailand and a Penal man gets 30 days hard labour for stealing a bike.
A will to survive, a determination to succeed. This is Joseph O'Brien's story.
Time to get some Health advice in our Quest for Good Health segment. Here’s Dr. Marisa Nimrod.
