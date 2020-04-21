Incentives in place are sufficient to get T&T through COVID-19. Get tips for getting through the crisis and find out what's cooking in the Agriculture Minister's kitchen in the final part of our with Minister Clarence Rambharath.

Young female sensation Shemilah James is elated after being nominated Junior Sportswoman for chess at the First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards recently.

While there are calls from various sectors of the country to reopen business and restart the economy the Minister of Health is adamant that science and data will dictate the next step.

The Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association says the COVID -19 pandemic has left them in a state of heavy financial loss and business relationships with foreign suppliers have also been negatively impacted.