Food Card Row

PNM candidate for Bon Accord/Crown Point, Clarence Jacob, has admitted at the opening of his electoral office, that he continues to receive hundreds of food cards to distribute. But, this goes contrary to the policy position put forward by the Tobago House of Assembly's Chief Secretary, Ancil Dennis, back in June. More from Elizabeth Williams.

