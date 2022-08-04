A private sector driven food and Agriculture exposition kicked off at gulf city today, with hopes of leading the country to Becoming a more food secure STATE. many speakers expressed hope the initiative will bear fruit.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

INSIDE BUSINESS

INSIDE BUSINESS

Point Fortin based LNG producer Atlantic announced today that is has become the world's firs…

FOOD AND AGRI EXPO

FOOD AND AGRI EXPO

A private sector driven food and Agriculture exposition kicked off at gulf city today, with …