As everyone count down the days to Carnival, Fog Angels Jouvert Band in Tobago tells TV6, they are ready for the road. Their 2020 jouvert and mas presentation, will be held under the theme, 'A Special Edition, a Road Celebration'. Elizabeth Williams spoke with managers of the band and has this report.
Fog Angels Jouvert
Elizabeth Williams
