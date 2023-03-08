It's International Women's Day, but at least one female leader believes, it's time the conversation shifts towards equity in treatment. THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, Dr. Faith B. Yisrael, made the remarks at the official launch... of the Ministry of Health's and PAHO's National Clinical & Policy Guidelines on Intimate Partner Violence and Sexual Violence. Rynessa Cutting reports.
FOCUS ON BOYS AND MEN TOO
Rynessa Cutting
