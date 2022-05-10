Former Chaplain at the St. Mary's Children's Home, Eastlyn Orr tells TV6 that she has had to live with nightmares and seek counselling, after being made aware of instances of abuse told to her, by residents of St. Mary's Children's Home. Here's part two of a report from Elizabeth Williams.

