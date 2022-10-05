Floods wreaked havoc across several parts of East Trinidad, brought on by Tropical Wave Invest 91L.

Tonight, residents are counting their losses.

Reporter Alicia Boucher and Camerawoman Kerry Patrick visited Arouca for this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI LOSE TO AUSSIES

WI LOSE TO AUSSIES

As the West Indies went under to Australia by three wickets, with a ball to spare, in a nerv…