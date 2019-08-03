Flooding CRH

Early morning showers and thunderstorms moved across Trinidad and Tobago, bringing periods of heavy rainfall across the islands.
Some areas experienced flash flooding while there were fallen trees in other areas. Nisha John-Mohammed has more.
Early morning showers and thunderstorms moved across Trinidad and Tobago, bringing periods of heavy rainfall across the islands.
Some areas experienced flash flooding while there were fallen trees in other areas. Nisha John-Mohammed has more.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A woman collapses on a street, and is then run over by a car.
As the country celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh says by 2020 all five Regional Health Authorities will be declared baby friendly zones.
Early morning showers and thunderstorms moved across Trinidad and Tobago, bringing periods of heavy rainfall across the islands.
Where did we go wrong? This question from THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, as he spoke at the Achievement Day of the Vacation Enrichment Programme in Tobago.
Some vendors at the San Juan market are now threatening legal action against the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription