Woodland was among the areas in South Trinidad inundated by flood water in December 2019. For them, it's a devastating and recurring problem. Flood victims met on Wednesday evening to address the issue, calling for more to be done in the aim of preventing the disastrous floods in future. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Hope Alive in Local Energy Sector Part One

The Energy Chamber's Energy conference has come to a close but it seems not without a feeling of optimism for the local operators who provide services for the large energy multinational companies that operate in this country.

Joseph Roberts on Cycling State

Regret and optimism, both feelings were expressed by the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling President Joseph Roberts as he reflected on the journey thus far of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling team towards the 2020 Olympics. Roberts was disappointed the National Sprint team did not make it to the Olympics, but he's confident T&T will qualify three athletes for Tokyo who can pull off a surprise.

Taking Carnival Beyond Fete and Wine

Almost three years after the closure of the Tourism Development Company, who is developing and spearheading the promotion of Trinidad's tourism product?