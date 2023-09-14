If you are differently abled and miss the great outdoors especially the beach, this one is for you. There is a new edition to the award winning and iconic Pigeon Point Heritage Park in Tobago, the floating wheelchair. This newly-installed device at the park makes access to the water for the differently-abled easier. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

