1990 Flashback

Former 1990 hostage in the Parliament Wendell Eversley, is again calling for a day of national remembrance to make the eventful day 29th years ago, when armed Islamists tried to overthrow the country's democratically-elected government. TV6's Elizabeth Williams spoke with Mr. Eversley in Tobago.

