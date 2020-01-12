On the political front, Kirk Waithe of Fixin T&T, says while his political aspirations have been made public, his party is not ready for launch just yet.
Speaking with TV6, Waithe says his party NOW will be launched digitally within the next two weeks. He also says any information relating to the party would be revealed there. In talking about, the current political landscape, Waithe says the name was chosen as the time is now for an alternative party and citizens are calling for that change now.