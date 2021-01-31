Five men have been held in connection with the kidnapping of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt, who was reported missing on Friday. The Opposition is renewing its call for persons to be allowed access to non-lethal weapons. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Five Held In Andrea' s kidnapping
Rynessa Cutting
