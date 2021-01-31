Five men have been held in connection with the kidnapping of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt, who was reported missing on Friday. The Opposition is renewing its call for persons to be allowed access to non-lethal weapons. Rynessa Cutting has more.

The APT James is officially a part of the inter-island ferry schedule as of today. The ferry replaces the Jean De La Valette that serviced the sea-bridge for the past 18th months.

Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal is accusing the Prime Minister of spying He believes that's what led Dr. Rowley to accuse the Opposition of interfering in the THA elections.

Where in the world can you legalise thievery? Well according to Opposition Senator Wade, only here in Trinidad and Tobago. The Opposition is alleging massive corruption in the acquisition of the fast ferries and Coast Guard vessels