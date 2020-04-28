COVID-19 has forced many people inside. While children may resort to technological gadgets to pass the time, this wouldn't give them the exercise they need to ensure their physical health. Five Islands in Chaguaramas has decided to introduce a workout plan especially for children, called Fitventure. Alicia Boucher has the details.

