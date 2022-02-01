Plans for restructuring at the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago are not sitting well with the labour Movement.
On Monday, the representing Communication Workers Union as well as members of the Joint Trade Union Movement said the move was unfair to workers who may possibly lose their jobs.
Tuesday, President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and Non-Governmental Organisations, Joseph Remy is standing in solidarity with the CWU.
Mr. Remy condemns what he calls the callous and cavalier manner in which the Company is treating the employees future.
More from Nicole M Romany.