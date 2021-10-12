Fishermen Warn Tha

Tobago fishermen have given the Tobago House of Assembly 24 hours to treat with issues affecting them or face action. The President of the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association Curtis Douglas threw down the gauntlet at a media briefing in Scarborough. Elizabeth Williams was there. Here's her report.

