Fishermen Speak Out

Fishermen in Parlatuvier Tobago are calling for repairs to be done to the jetty in their area. They spoke with members of the media in the village, along with area representative and Assemblyman Farley Augustine. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
As one UNC senator calls for the Attorney general to be fired for not wearing his mask, the AG says while no laws have been breached he apologizes and commits to doing better.
Two Registered Nurses Renay Bobb-Williams and Laureen Roberts have lost their judicial review of the TRHA's decision not to recommend them for a scholarship to pursue the Post Registration Diploma in Health Visiting course at the University of the West Indies.
Movie Towne; a babysitter for parents? Well, that's how the owner of the business Derek Chin sums it up. His statement comes following an incident where large crowds of children flouted some of the COVID-19 regulations. The businessman tells us it sparked some racism.
A large crowd at Movie Towne on Saturday night, mainly consisting of minors, resulted in intervention from police.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith believes people, and by extension parents, are becoming complacent and acting irresponsibly.
Several Venezuelan nationals have been given a mere slap on the wrist for entering this country illegally; at least that how the Police Commissioner sees it. He is expressing concern that a recent court ruling could send the wrong message to other Venezuelans planning to migrate illegally.
