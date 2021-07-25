Tobago fishermen are tonight alleging they have suffered thousands of dollars in losses, following the passage of a BHP drillship and its supporting vessels, along the north coast of Tobago, as Geophysical and Geotechnical surveys continue . When contacted, BHP stated, they are investigating the reports. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dr Vijay Narinesingh Organ Transplant

Dr Vijay Narinesingh Organ Transplant

One local surgeon says he was compelled after 15 years to do a private kidney transplant. This, as patients complain about lengthy wait times.

And unsatisfactory treatment, in the public system.

Fishermen Lose Equipment

Fishermen Lose Equipment

Tobago fishermen are tonight alleging they have suffered thousands of dollars in losses, following the passage of a BHP drillship and its supporting vessels, along the north coast of Tobago, as Geophysical and Geotechnical surveys continue

SATT Says they Have Shown Vaccine Equity

SATT Says they Have Shown Vaccine Equity

The Supermarket Association is claiming what it terms "vaccine equity" at its mass vaccination site at the Centrum Auditorium in Centre Point Mall in Chaguanas on Sunday.

Where Are The Covid Deaths Occurring Asks Gopeesingh

Where Are The Covid Deaths Occurring Asks Gopeesingh

One former Opposition MP, who is a medical doctor, is questioning why there was a major increase in Covid 19 deaths in this country over a three month period beginning in May. He also says information is not forthcoming as to where these Covid deaths have occurred.

More Flights

More Flights

Three flights per day between Trinidad and Tobago, is not good enough. This from Chairman of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George.