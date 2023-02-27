FISH PRICES

Fisherfolk in Tobago are seeking to set the record straight: Contrary to some media reports, their prices are not increasing for Lent. In fact those we spoke to said the price for fish can be as low as eighteen dollars per pound. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

