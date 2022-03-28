A step in the right direction towards Tobago's food security. This from President of the All Tobago Fisher-folk Association Curtis Douglas, as he spoke during a short simple ceremony to mark the naming of the Carl Selwyn Manswell Fish Facility in Castara Tobago. Reporter Elizabeth Williams has this report.
FISH FACILITY RENAMED
Elizabeth Williams
