FISH FACILITY RENAMED

A step in the right direction towards Tobago's food security. This from President of the All Tobago Fisher-folk Association Curtis Douglas, as he spoke during a short simple ceremony to mark the naming of the Carl Selwyn Manswell Fish Facility in Castara Tobago. Reporter Elizabeth Williams has this report.

