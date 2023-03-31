The Speyside High School in Tobago is the first school to receive solar panels as part of the European Union's Global Climate Change Alliance Solar Photovoltaic Installations managed by the United Nations Development Programme . More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
FIRST SOLAR INSTALLATIONS AT TOBAGO HIGH SCHOOL
Elizabeth Williams
