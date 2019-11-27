First Outcome of New TTFA Meeting

Coach of the national football team Dennis Lawrence has to submit a technical report to the newly elected head of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association William Wallace as the group begins their investigation into football matters. Lawrence's report is one of over 10 matters that were up for discussion by the new board. Some of those matters including the debt crisis, current legal cases and their approach to future tournaments.
