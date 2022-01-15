Tobago has recorded its first confirmed case of the Omicron variant. The sample was collected on 4th January 2022 and the results were reported on 14th January 2022. The individual has no travel history nor was the person in contact with anyone with a travel history. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
First Omicron Case In Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The SDMS is advising the Hindu community of the necessary guidelines they need to follow, as…
Tobago has recorded its first confirmed case of the Omicron variant. The sample was collecte…
Unvaccinated Public Sector workers have been given a one month extension to go out and get v…
Attorney General Faris Al Rawi says the government was never opposed to open-air cremations.
Tobago Regional Health Authority workers have nothing to fear, with respect to the memorandu…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beaches, Rivers And Carnival
- SDMS: Guidelines For Open Air Cremations
- PROPERTY TAX RULING
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 14th January 2022
- FARLEY ON VACCINATION STATUS
- Galil rifle and ammunition go missing
- Police continue murder probe of Trincity woman Rizanne Roach Lucas
- PUNDIT SAYS LIFTING BAN NOT GOOD ENOUGH
- Physical classes for Forms 4-6. Standard 5 pupils to return in February, 2022
- First Omicron Case In Tobago