This country has recorded its first homicide for 2020. Police reports reveal a confrontation between an alleged murder suspect and soldier ended in the death of the suspected criminal.
The deceased has been identified as Jamal Bain of Maloney.
Bain, police say, was well-known to them having been linked to several firearms and shooting offenses in the community. Bain was shot outside Building 5 in Maloney. Back in April 2019, he survived a shooting outside the same building when he was shot to his arm and legs.