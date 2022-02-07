Cricket West Indies today announced the West Indies Championship 2022 will start on Wednesday, February 9, marking the return of First-Class cricket in the region since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. CWI has unveiled the match schedule for the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship as part of a five-round tournament schedule for the six professional regional franchises.

