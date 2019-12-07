Police FC are the champions of the First Citizens Cup. They had to settle their nerves and come from a goal down to deny Terminix La Horquetta Rangers the title. In the end they prevailed 4-1 at the Diego Martin Sporting Facility.
National Security Minister Stuart Young is confident that the demonetisation of the existing 100 dollar bills is a major weapon in the fight against the criminal element in Trinidad and Tobago.
The NGO, Family Life Tobago, needs money for its Life at a Crossroads programme which is taught at the majority of Secondary Schools across Tobago.
What an eventful fixture in the Terminix Super League on Thursday evening.
