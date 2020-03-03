Fire the entire Board of the Tobago Regional Health Authority(TRHA). This from THA Assemblyman Farley Augustine. Augustine, speaking during the Minority's bi-monthly media briefing in Scarborough, made the call citing a lack of leadership in Tobago's health care system. He is calling for members of the board to pack up their suitcases and demit office. Elizabeth Williams was at the media conference and has this report.
