The Fire Service Association has received a new offer from the Chief Personnel Officer. Association President, Leo Ramkissoon confirmed to TV6 that he received the official communication from the CPO on Wednesday. It's an upgraded offer of 4% over a six year period. Rynessa Cutting reports.
FIRE SERVICE ASSOCIATION GETS NEW OFFER FROM CPO
Rynessa Cutting
