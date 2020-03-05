Fire officers unhappy

Fire officers attached to the Crown Point Fire Station are tonight complaining of unsatisfactory conditions of work.
Officers attached to the Scarborough Fire Station have been housed with officers of the Crown Point Fire Station since a fire at the Scarborough station last April.
These are some of their concerns...
- Black mold in the room/ dormitory
- No air conditioning
- Inadequate toilet and bathroom facilities
- No lockers to store fire kits
- Inadequate refrigerators
- Inadequate rooms for ranked Officers and firefighters
- A level of tension with firefighters from both stations occupying one building.
- Defective fire appliance
The firefighters say these matters have been brought to the attention of the public relations officer of the Tobago Fire Service, David Thomas.
When we contacted him, Thomas said the matter is receiving the attention of the relevant authorities and all efforts are being made to resolve the present concerns in the shortest possible time.