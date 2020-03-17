Use our funds to keep us safe if necessary. It's a call from the Fire Service Association Second Division to the Fire Service. We're told, fire officers are anything but prepared to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortfall includes equipment and training. Alicia Boucher sat down with the Association's President, Leo Ramkissoon for this exclusive interview.

HOUSE CALL

Dr Skyler Lewis has some tips on how we can stay healthy in weekly edition House Call.

SENATE TALKS COVID

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve in T&T, government is kept busy devising plans to keep the spread at bay in a logical and legal manner.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT EXPLAINED

It may take a global pandemic to drive the point home to T&T, that its food import bill is too high, but according to one economist...