Fire officers are at this time deliberating on what their Association calls the "new developments" concerning the 4 percent wage increase offer by the Chief Personnel Officer. No decision has been taken, as fire officers are yet to come to any consensus. Alicia Boucher has the details.

KEYS TAKEN BACK UPDATE

