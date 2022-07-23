Fire Officer Beaten

A female fire officer was seriously injured, after she was beaten by a group of 6 female fire officers, at the Tobago Heritage Festival, Plymouth jouvert on Saturday. The victim is attached to the Auxiliary unit of the Scarborough Fire Station. An investigation has since been launched by the Fire Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

