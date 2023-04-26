FIRE ISSUES

President of the Fire Service Association second Division, Leo Ramkissoon was on the ground in Tobago on Wednesday, visiting fire stations across the island to see first hand, the issues affecting fire officers throughout Tobago. TV6 News was on hand at the Scarborough Fire Station.

