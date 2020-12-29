An alleged dispute involving one tenant is said to be behind a blaze which occurred downtown Port of Spain this afternoon, however investigations are underway to determine the official cause of the fire. But speaking with TV6 this afternoon, Acting Fire Chief Marlon Smith indicated that there could be secondary investigations into the incident. Rynessa Cutting reports.

