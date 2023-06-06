FIRE ASSOCIATION: WAR NOT OVER Nicole M Romany Jun 6, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Fire Service Association has signed off on the CPO's 4% wage increase offer, but its President says the war is not yet over.More from Nicole M Romany. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU DEVELOPED NATIONS FORCING CLIMATE CHANGE The Energy Minister says that the energy transition to wind and solar power ' what he called… FIRE ASSOCIATION: WAR NOT OVER The Fire Service Association has signed off on the CPO's 4% wage increase offer, but its Pre… TT RANKED HIGH ON LIST OF PLASTIC POLLUTERS A study done in 2020 lists Trinidad and Tobago as Number 6 in the Caribbean in terms of plas… TT PREMIER FOOTBALL Defence Force missed out on an opportunity to go level on points with leaders AC Port of Spa… VAPING INCIDENT AT BISHOP'S HIGH SCHOOL An incident involving vaping by a number of students of Bishop's High School is engaging not… LABIDCO SAYS PLANT FOR A PURPOSE Plant for a Purpose. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesDONT CREMATE OUR MOTHERSHOOTING AT CUMACA RC SCHOOL140 CHANGE AGENTS HIRED FOR CITY CORPORATIONSFLOODING IN BLACK ROCKBeyond The Tape : Monday 05th June 2023UNC LEADER STAGES WALKOUT IN PARLIAMENTCRIME BOOM IN TNTVAPING INCIDENT AT BISHOP'S HIGH SCHOOLNICHOLAS POORAN ON ACADEMYMorning Edition: 05 June 2023