FIRE ASSOC. CPO RECKLESS AND DISTASTEFUL Nicole M Romany May 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An "Act of War" is the way President of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon sees the Chief Personnel Officer's counter-proposal for public sector wages.More from Nicole M Romany. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 74 ROOM RESORT FOR TOBAGO A 74 room resort is coming to Tobago in the next three months. The management of Comfort Inn… MIGRANT DEPORTATION ORDERS ISSUED DAILY At least 18 Venezuelan refugees were issued deportation letters at the San Fernando Immigrat… 1 IN 3 WOMEN SUFFER ABUSE I am scared. It's the admission of Sharon Clarke-Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Ro… FOREIGN LANGUAGE BOOKSTORE IN TOBAGO The first of its kind, a Foreign Language Bookstore and Resource Centre is opened in Tobago … FIRE ASSOC. CPO RECKLESS AND DISTASTEFUL An "Act of War" is the way President of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon sees the… FOSTER SAYS NO VOTER PADDING IN AGRI PROGRAMME The Youth Development and National Service Minister says concerns by the Opposition that a r… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.