PSA President Watson Duke held a press conference on Monday to ventilate a number of issues he has with the government, in particular the Finance Minister. In an unexpected turn of events the Finance Minister gave Duke a call during the press conference, but it wasn't about salaries and wages. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Finance Minister Calls Duke During Live
Rynessa Cutting
