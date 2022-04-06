But his children are remembering their father for the love he gave them while his sister is urging to not "wait until someone dies to acknowledge them for their contributions"

Juhel Browne and cameraman Brandon Benoit were at the farewell which also included a Carnival like procession in downtown Port of Spain.
The Hulk of Soca, that was just one of the ways Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart was remembered today as his family and friends bid him his final farewell at the Grand Stand in Queen's Park Savannah Wednesday.

But his children are remembering their father for the love he gave them while his sister is urging to not "wait until someone dies to acknowledge them for their contributions"

Juhel Browne and cameraman Brandon Benoit were at the farewell which also included a Carnival like procession in downtown Port of Spain.

