As FIFA was swift in their response to the letter by William Wallace, making it known who is in charge of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.
FIFA's Secretary General Fatma Sanoura wrote to the chairman of the Normalisation Committee Robert Hadad, while copying Concacaf and the Minister of National Security Stuart Young today giving FIFA's position.
The release first referred to Wallace's letter stating quote:
"The letter seems to allege that Mr William Wallace, Mr Clint Taylor, Ms Susan Joseph-Warrick and Mr Joseph Sam Phillip continue to be executives of the Trinidad and Tobago Footbal Association, and that the Normalisation Committee led by chairman Robert Hadad has no legal or other standing in Trinidad and Tobago."
Continuing, it states:
"In this context, we draw your attention to the fact that, on 17 March 2020, the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided, in accordance with article 8, paragraph 2, of the FIFA Statutes, to appoint a normalisation committee at the TTFA...
In this respect, we want to highlight, that the only legitimate leadership of the TTFA, recognised by FIFA and Concacaf, is the one led by Robert Hadad.
Having said this, any type of discussion regarding the use of the Home of Football or any other football-related topic should be handled with Mr Robert Hadad." end quote.
The letter concluded stating that Hadad should communicate this information to the relative parties and keep FIFA informed as to the latest developments.